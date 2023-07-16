Mumbai: District Consumer Commission Directs Society, Developer To Pay Rent |

A district consumer commission has ordered a Vile Parle-based society and developer to compensate the complainant for unpaid rent during the society's redevelopment. The commission has also directed the payment of Rs 40,000 to the complainant as compensation for mental agony and litigation costs. However, the commission expressed its dissatisfaction with all parties involved for failing to present all the facts before it when the order was issued. The commission stated that if the rent is paid within two months, an eight percent interest will be applicable.

The order, dated July 13, was issued by members Shraddha Jalanapurkar and Preethi Chamikutty of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mumbai Suburban. The order pertains to a complaint filed by Dr Purushottam Kale, a resident of Vile Parle, against Andheri Nav Bahar C.H.S. Ltd., of which he is a member, and M/s Hetali Enterprises, the builders and developers.

Commission: Pay rent and compensation

Dr Kale complained that he was not paid Rs 36,905 in rent during the society's redevelopment. All parties filed their affidavits, but the commission noted that the society and developer were evasive and failed to provide clear answers regarding the requested amount of Rs 39,605.

Expressing their displeasure, the commission stated, "We are deeply disappointed that none of the parties involved in the complaint made any effort to clearly present the facts. The contents of the complaint are confusing, primarily focused on the dispute of Flat A2, with only some parts relevant to Flat A41. The parties have left it to this Forum to decipher and pass judgment without attempting to provide clear proceedings." The complaint concerned Flat A41, while the complainant had an old flat, A2, prior to redevelopment. After expressing their dissatisfaction, the commission directed the society and developer to jointly pay the outstanding rent to the complainant, along with the awarded compensation.

