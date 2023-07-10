Mumbai News: State Consumer Commission Junks Delivery Company's Appeal; Asks To Pay ₹3,000 As Additional Compensation |

Mumbai: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has dismissed DHL Express I Pvt. Ltd.’s appeal in a recent ruling and directed it to pay an additional Rs3,000 to a complainant, in addition to the compensation already awarded. The order was passed on May 11, after DHL filed an appeal challenging the Additional Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s November 2017 order, which had ruled in favour of the complainant, Vinod Rao.

COmplainant Claimed Package Didn't Get Deliver

The dispute arose when Sion Koliwada resident Rao sent an iPhone to his friend in Mahe, Seychelles, through DHL by paying Rs3,915 in 2010. However, the phone never reached its destination. When Rao enquired about it, DHL offered to pay USD100 and shipment charges, but Rao claimed that the phone cost him Rs45,000, which was later found to be Rs9,000.

DHL's Appeal Was Dismissed By Panel

DHL’s contentions that the parcel was not insured were dismissed by the district commission who stated that the complainant was entitled to compensation regardless of the parcel being insured or not, awarding a compensation of Rs33,000 to Rao towards mental agony and litigation cost. DHL challenged the compensation, but the SCDRC upheld the district commission's decision and directed DHL to pay an additional Rs3,000 to Rao.