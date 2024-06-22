Mumbai: Congress Accuses State Govt Of Negligence After Crack Show Up On Service Line Of Atal Setu

Mumbai: The Congress party on Friday targeted the state government over what it said looked like ‘cracks in Atal Setu’ with its state unit chief Nana Patole inspecting the structure on Friday along with a media team.

The Mahayuti government has breached all limits of corruption, Patole alleged after the inspection.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole inspected the cracks seen on the Mumbai-trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Atal Setu. pic.twitter.com/cwZU4wiI4I — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

About The Atal Setu

Atal Setu connects Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and was inaugurated with much fanfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few months back. Also referred to as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, it is India’s longest sea bridge, spanning 21.8 km, with a significant portion extending over the sea, measuring 16.5 km.

If Patole is to be believed, the cracks developed in three months. He alleged a one-km road has already caved in on the Navi Mumbai side.

MMRDA Debunks The Claim

The MMRDA, while clarifying the issue, debunked the claim. These cracks are not on the bridge, it said, but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai. The service road was built as a temporary connecting route at the last minute due to the absence of a coastal road, sources said.

Mumbai: "This is a service road, a temporary connecting line, and part of the main bridge. It was constructed at the last moment due to the coastal road not being built. These are minor cracks, and construction work has already started," says Kailash Gantara, Project Head of Atal… pic.twitter.com/V7Fhfzlvsn — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2024

“During an inspection by the Operation and Maintenance team on June 20, 2024, minor cracks were found on the road surface near the edges at three locations on Ramp 5 (the ramp towards Mumbai). These cracks are minor and located along the edge of the road,” the MMRDA said in a statement.

“It is important to note that these cracks are not due to any structural defect. They are minor longitudinal cracks in the asphalt pavement, which can be effectively repaired without impacting the life or performance of the pavement. The Package 4 contractor has already commenced repair work, which will be completed within 24 hours. This work is being carried out without causing any disruption to traffic,” the statement added.

But there was no holding back Patole who highlighted the fact that the state government has spent Rs 18 thousand crores for the construction of the bridge. It has also taken loans from banks. The bridge was named after the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and it was unfortunate that this was happening in his name. ‘‘This is not development but it is corruption,’’ alleged Patole.

"The State government should have carried out an inspection before throwing open the bridge to the public,’’ Patole asserted.

He further claimed that there was mass cutting of mangroves for the construction of the Navi Mumbai airport. An entire hill was also excavated.