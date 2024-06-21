Atal Setu: Video Shows Cracks Develop On Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link After 5 Months Of Inauguration By PM Modi; Congress Alleges Massive Corruption

Cracks develop at Atal Setu | X

In a major controversy which has already turned into a political issue, cracks developed on the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) named 'Atal Setu' which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024. The cracks developed are close to 2-3 feet long, showed the video.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu is built at a cost of about ₹17,840 crore. It is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in India and was inaugurated with great funfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A video surfaced on the internet which showed cracks on the recently-inaugurated bridge.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole inspected the cracks seen on the Mumbai-trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Atal Setu.

Alleging corruption charges at the Maharashtra government, he also said, "There is corruption in the whole state. We will present a lot of examples of corruption (in the Vidhan Sabha). Atal Bihari Bajpayee is respected by the people of India. But the BJP does not hesitate while doing corruption in his name. Maharashtra has become an ATM for Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. So, they praise Maharashtra falsely."

More details to follow