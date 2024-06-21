Navi Mumbai: NMMT Considers New AC Bus Service Via Atal Setu To South Mumbai | Representative Image

Observing the surge in ridership on the Chalo AC bus service operated by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) from Navi Mumbai to Colaba, NMMT (Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport) is now considering launching a similar service via Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), to Mantralaya in south Mumbai.



Commuters travelling by route 108, which currently operates between Navi Mumbai and the World Trade Centre (WTC) via the Eastern Freeway, were given survey forms by the conductor seeking their feedback on the proposed route.

According to the survey, NMMT is considering running air-conditioned buses from six different nodes in Navi Mumbai: Panvel railway station, Kharghar Sector-35, CBD bus depot, Nerul bus depot, Ulwe Node, and Kharkopar railway station, to Mantralaya/WTC, Cuffe Parade. The fare is expected to range between Rs60 and 110.

Many women commuters who regularly travel on this route via the Eastern Freeway expressed enthusiasm while filling out the survey form. They noted that the proposed bus service would reduce their travel time, allowing them to reach their workplaces more promptly.