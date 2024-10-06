Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde And Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurate Mith Chowky Flyover, Walkway, New School Building In Malad; See Photos Inside

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister, inaugurated a series of vital projects in Malad |

Mumbai: In a significant step towards improving infrastructure and education in Malad, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister, inaugurated a series of vital projects on Sunday. The event witnessed the unveiling of a flyover at Mith Chowky, a new walkway, andthe Malvani Township Municipal Corporation's newly constructed school building.

Several prominent dignitaries, including MLA Aslam Shaikh, MLA Yogesh Sagar, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Municipal Commissioners Dr. Amit Saini and Abhijeet Bangar, and local civic officials were present.

Minister Piyush Goyal meets students at the the Malvani Township Municipal Corporation's newly constructed school building | FPJ

Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated a series of vital projects in Malad | FPJ

The Malvani Township Municipal Corporation's newly constructed school building | FPJ

Mith Chowky Flyover | FPJ

One of the primary projects unveiled is the T-shaped flyover at Mith Chowky, a long-anticipated relief for motorists. The junction, notorious for heavy traffic, serves as a critical intersection for commuters from areas such as Madh Island, Kandivali, Borivali, Andheri, and Versova. With the completion of the flyover’s first lane, connecting Marve to the Western Express Highway (WEH), traffic congestion is expected to be significantly reduced. The second lane, leading to Goregaon, is scheduled for completion by December 2024.

The flyover, spanning 390 meters in length and 8 meters in width, was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 55 crores. It will only accommodate light vehicles due to height restrictions caused by the Metro-2 elevated route. However, it is anticipated to save both time and fuel for daily commuters, offering a much-needed solution to traffic bottlenecks at this crucial junction.

In parallel with infrastructural developments, the Malvani Township Municipal Corporation School, originally established in 1966, has undergone a complete transformation. The old structure, demolished in 2020, has been replaced with a modern six-story building, encompassing 104 state-of-the-art classrooms. This expansive educational complex will cater to over 2,800 students, providing both primary and secondary education across multiple mediums, including Marathi, Hindi, English, and the CBSE board.

Designed to foster experiential learning, the new school building includes auditoriums, a library, a computer lab, and other essential facilities. The total cost of construction is estimated at Rs. 56.72 crores. The building is seen as a model for providing holistic, skill-based education in line with the New Education Policy, which aims to nurture entrepreneurial skills and comprehensive development in students.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the role of Mumbai Public Schools in offering quality education and preparing students for future challenges. "This facility is not just a school; it’s a hub of innovation and learning, aligning with global educational standards and equipping the next generation with the tools they need to succeed," Goyal remarked.

Meanwhile, before the inauguration, a dispute erupted between BJP and Congress workers over credit for the project. Congress workers opposed the inauguration of the flyover, which was conducted by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. A scuffle broke out between the workers of both parties, with police trying to bring the situation under control. MLA Aslam Shaikh alleged that police lathi-charged Congress leaders during the incident.