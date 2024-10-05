Mumbai: Mith Chowky T-Shaped Flyover To Open for Light Vehicles On October 6; Check Details Inside

The one-lane T-shaped flyover constructed at Mith Chowky | FPJ

The one-lane T-shaped flyover constructed at Mith Chowky, connecting from Marve to the Western Express Highway (WEH), is set to open for traffic on October 6. Meanwhile, the other side of the flyover, extending from Marve to Goregaon, is expected to become operational by the end of December. However, the flyover will only be accessible to light vehicles due to height restrictions imposed by the elevated route of the Dahisar to Andheri (West) Metro-2 project.

Mith Chowky, known for its notorious traffic congestion, is a four-arm junction that manages heavy traffic from Madh Island, Kandivali, Borivali, Andheri, and Versova. To alleviate the long wait times at this bottleneck, the civic body commenced construction of an 800-meter T-shaped flyover on April 11, 2022. According to the plan, one arm of the flyover will enable motorists heading to Malad station and the WEH to bypass the congested traffic island. The southbound arm will facilitate smoother travel for commuters heading toward Infinity Mall, Andheri, Juhu, and Bandra. The lane from Marve to the WEH measures 390 meters in length and 8 meters in width.

The estimated cost of the flyover is around Rs. 55 crores. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, will inaugurate one lane of the flyover at Mith Chowky, along with the newly constructed municipal school building in Malwani Township, this Sunday. The school, established in 1966, originally had a ground floor and one additional floor. After being demolished in 2020, it has been reconstructed to feature a ground floor and six floors, with a total of 104 classrooms. The total cost of construction is Rs.56.72 crores. Currently, the school serves 2,827 students.

Meanwhile, the bridge at Mith Chowky became the center of controversy after a video went viral in August, showing the bridge ending abruptly at the Metro line. This raised significant concerns about accessibility and safety for commuters. However, it was later clarified by the officials that after the girders are installed, the bridge will have a 3.5-meter clearance and is designed for light vehicles.