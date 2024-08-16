Mumbai News: 'Malad Mith Chowky Flyover To Ease Traffic Congestion With 3.5-Meter Clearance & LMV-Only Access,'Says Civic Officials

Representative Image |

The recent viral video about the bridge being constructed at Mith Chowky in Malad West shows it ending abruptly at the Metro line, raising concerns about accessibility. However, the civic officials clarified that the video does not fully represent the final design. They assure that after the girders are installed, the bridge will have a 3.5-meter clearance and is designed for light motor vehicles (LMV). It will also have height barriers to manage traffic congestion effectively.

Mith Chowky, notorious for its traffic congestion, is a four-arm junction handling heavy traffic from Madh Island, Kandivali, Borivali, Andheri, and Versova. To address the long wait times at this bottleneck, the civic body is constructing an 800-meter T-shaped flyover, which will accommodate only one-way traffic and be restricted to light vehicles due to height limitations from the Metro 2A line. As per the plan, the flyover's one arm will allow motorists heading to Malad station and the Western Express Highway (WEH) to bypass the traffic island. The southbound arm will help commuters move smoothly towards Infinity Mall, Andheri, Juhu, and Bandra.

The under-construction bridge at Mith Chowky has drawn comparisons to the alignment issues seen between Andheri's Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge and CD Barfiwala Flyover. Recently, a viral video on X highlighted a narrow gap between the bridge and the overhead Metro 2A. This video has since been removed following the civic body's clarification that the bridge will be lowered to address the issue once construction is completed.

"The right arm of the bridge is particularly challenging due to its curve, but despite the difficulties, we are committed to completing the entire flyover by the end of the year," said a senior civic official. Abhijit Bangar, Additional municipal commissioner (projects) was not available for comment. The current estimated cost of the bridge is Rs. 65 crore. One section of the bridge is expected to open by November, with the entire flyover scheduled for completion by December.