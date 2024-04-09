Uttar Pradesh: Police Chowki-Incharge Suspended After Pocketing Portion Of Seized Money

A police chowki-incharge in Beniganj area of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh allegedly pocketed a portion of money that was seized during a routine check.

On Sunday, the police seized Rs 85 lakh during a regular check, suspected to be linked to illegal hawala transactions. However, allegations surfaced that chowki-incharge Alok Singh took portion of the seize money.

What happened?

According to reports, a trader in Shahmaroof is has allegedly been involved in hawala business was supposed to deliver money to someone at Nautanwa (Nepal border) from a person in Deoria district. The police received information that the trader was transporting Rs 85 lakh.

Beniganj chowki in-charge Singh conducted a check and recovered the money from the car. However, he did not inform the station officer or any other authorities about it. The man who was caught with the money was later released after some time. When the person involved demanded the rest, Singh allegedly threatened to kill him in an encounter and drove him away.

When officials reportedly began questioning about the case, Singh explained that he let the trader go after receiving a call from an influential person. After this, the police were informed that out of the seized Rs 85 lakh, Singh kept Rs. 50 lakh and returned Rs 35 lakh to the trader.

Following the incident, SSP Gaurav Grover suspended Singh. Further investigations are underway.