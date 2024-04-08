Uttar Pradesh Man Stages Own Kidnapping After Losing ₹6 Lakh In Online Betting; Sends Photos Of Him Being 'Tied Up' To Family

In a dramatic incident, a man who was lost Rs 6 lakh in online betting staged his own kidnapping to demand ransom from his family and recoup his losses. The bizarre incident happened in the Laltipur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The man, identified as Manoj Patel, plotted an elaborate scheme to take money from his family following his losses. He was helped his friends Akhilesh Joshi and Balwan Lodhi. Patel even tied his own hands and feet, creating a facade of abduction.

UP : जिला ललितपुर में मनोज पटेल ऑनलाइन सट्टे में 6 लाख रुपए हार गया। फैमिली से पैसे पाने के लिए इसने खुद के किडनैप का ड्रामा रचा। दोस्तों से हाथ–पैर बंधवाकर फोटो खिंचाई और फैमिली को भेजकर फिरौती मांग ली। पुलिस ने लोकेशन ट्रेस कर मनोज पटेल, दोस्त अखिलेश जोशी, बलवान लोधी को पकड़ा। pic.twitter.com/LDf07OSzsO — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 8, 2024

Patel's friends then took photos of Patel in the pretend captive state and sent them to his family, demanding a ransom for his release.

Concerned with the kidnapping, Patel's family approached the police. The law enforcement authorities launched an investigation and Patel's elaborate scheme was quickly unravel. The police used advanced tracing techniques and were were able to pinpoint the location of the staged kidnapping. The authorities became aware of Patel and his friends' plans following which he along with Joshi and Lodhi were arrested.

In March, Kavya Dhakad from Madhya Pradesh faked her kidnapping to allegedly raise Rs 30 lakh so that she could go to Russia to study medicine. The police had launched an investigation in Dhakad's kidnapping, after which they found that her kidnapping was fake. She and her friend Harshit were found in Indore earlier this month after being missing for over two weeks.

According to Dhakad, she was inspired to conspire an elaborate plan from a YouTube video.