Missing Student Who Faked Her Kidnapping In Kota Located Near Indore; Cops Search Her Friend's Residence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri girl, who planned her fake kidnapping, is yet to be found. Her current location is believed to be near Indore. Allegations indicate that she planned the kidnapping to acquire Rs 30 lakh ransom from her father for a foreign trip.

Both the Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police are actively searching in Indore to locate the missing student and her companions. The girl's father has also arrived in Indore and expressed his desire to speak with his daughter before providing any further information to the authorities.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch team, in search of the missing student's companion named Harshit, reached his friend's room. Harshit's mobile phone was found in his friend's room, suggesting his recent presence in the area. According to officials, the girl had purchased a new SIM card from Jaipur, which was active until Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that teams from the Crime Branch are still actively searching for Kavya and Harshit in Indore. Harshit's friends Gajendra, also known as Brajesh, and Aman have been taken by Rajasthan Police. The location of Gajendra was traced to his room by the Crime Branch.

During interrogation, Aman revealed that he had accompanied Kavya and Harshit to the main road before losing track of them. Kavya's father, upon arriving in Indore, expressed his uncertainty about his daughter's whereabouts. He expressed that the truth should only be revealed upon meeting his daughter.

It has been discovered that Kavya had arrived at Diksha Girls Hostel in Kota on Tuesday at 4 PM, requesting a room for two days to take an exam. She returned to her room at 7 PM and left at 11:30 PM. In an effort to uncover the truth, Harshit's friend Aman voluntarily visited Bhawarkuan Police Station and claimed that they themselves planned the kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing, with teams tracking the locations of Gajendra and Aman. Kavya's mobile phone has been switched off since her disappearance. Concerns have arisen that both of them may be in Ujjain or Omkareshwar. Kavya's mobile phone signal has been traced to Ring Road in Indore.