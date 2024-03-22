Indore: Rescue Operation Uncovers Begging Racket |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-two beggars, both men and women, were rescued by Sanstha Pravesh from Siddheshwar Balaji Hanuman Temple, located in front of the zoo, under the beggar-free city plan. These beggars were found to be reselling donated items to a specific group of individuals on a daily basis. During counselling sessions, the beggars revealed that they were subjected to torture by the racketeers to instil fear and prevent them from stopping begging.

Devotees visiting the temple often donate various items to these beggars, including bread packets, biscuits, and monetary contributions ranging from 5 to 50 rupees. Blanket donations are also common during winters, with Parle-G biscuits being the most frequently donated item. Saturdays and Tuesdays witness a higher influx of devotees compared to other days, resulting in increased donations to the beggars.

The rescued beggars disclosed that they were coerced into begging by a racket, with women being tormented differently from men. Women were subjected to physical abuse such as having their hair pulled and heads banged against walls, while men were forced into drug addiction, specifically cannabis, and marked with cuts on their hands. The identity of the gang’s leader remains known to the beggars, who only recognise them by their faces.

Members of the gang purchased biscuit packets from beggars at discounted rates, buying 5 rupee packets for Rs. 2 and 10 rupee packet for Rs. 3. Furthermore, any money received as donations by the beggars was also confiscated by the racketeers.

Rupali Jain, president of the organisation involved in the rescue operation, revealed that information about most of the rescued beggars is still unavailable. None of them have any known family or traceable origins. They were found sleeping near the drainage ditch near the Hanuman Temple or arranging makeshift shelters on pavements, indicating a lack of permanent housing.