Indore: ₹40L Theft From Vet’s House Solved; Valuable Recovered Police Personnel Along With Accused    

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police arrested a man from Rajasthan, who was hired as a domestic help by a veterinary doctor a month ago, for stealing gold, diamond and silver ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh from the doctor’s place in the area, police said on Thursday. The accused took the help of his four accomplices, who reached the city in a rented car and fled with the valuables.

Before committing theft, the accused had also damaged the CCTVs installed at the spot. Police claimed that the theft incident was solved within 24 hours and all the accused were arrested in connection with the same. DCP (zone-2) Abhinay Vishwakarma informed media persons that the theft occurred at the house of Harsh Kaul in Scheme Number 54 in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Kaul along with his wife Swati had gone to Gujarat for some work and his mother and domestic help Daulatram were home. Kaul’s mother was in his room on the first floor of the house when the incident happened. Failing to open the digital locker, the accused uprooted the locker and fled the scene. Kaul and his wife reached the city after learning about the incident. They reported the matter to the police.

During the investigation, police found that domestic help Daulatram was also missing after the incident. He was the prime suspect in the case so a police team was sent to his village in Salumbar district in Rajasthan and caught him. He was brought to the city and he allegedly confessed his crime and informed the police that he used to work at a place in his village but he was not satisfied with his wages so he contacted one of his friends, who runs an agency for hiring domestic help in the city, and reached Indore.

He was hired as domestic help in February

The accused was hired as domestic help by the doctor in February. Since then, he has been staying at his house. He was aware about the valuables at the house and about the key of the almirah. He was planning to commit theft with the help of his friends. When he came to know that Kaul and his wife were going to Gujarat and only Kaul’s elderly mother and accused would be left in the house, he called his four friends from Rajasthan to the city to commit theft. Before committing the crime, the accused had damaged the CCTVs installed there to mislead the police. Daulatram had opened the door of the main entrance and the almirah was opened using the key so the police doubted Daulatram.

Aides caught from Ratlam while planning to sell valuables

His accomplices named Kamlesh Keer, Gopal Keer, Shankar and Ankesh Keer all residents of Salumbar in Rajasthan were arrested by the police from Ratlam after a lead given by Daulatram. Police said that Daultram was caught from his village in Rajasthan and he had given a lead to the police that after committing theft, his accomplices had gone to Ratlam to sell the valuables to a bullion trader with the help of an agent.

Then police arrested them from Ratlam and recovered the valuables worth Rs 40 lakh from them. His friends had hired a car from Udaipur to come to Indore to commit the crime. The car used in the crime was also recovered from them. Daulatram informed the police that he had fled to Rajasthan after the incident and their plan was to share money after selling it in Ratlam.