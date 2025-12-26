 Palghar District Strengthens Healthcare With Multi-Speciality Hospital & Trauma Centre
Palghar district in Maharashtra is set to transform medical services with the upcoming civil hospital and Manor Trauma Care Centre. These projects aim to improve healthcare access for tribal communities, provide emergency care along the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway, and reduce dependence on neighbouring districts.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
The Palghar district administration has announced several key healthcare projects aimed at significantly improving medical services for the district’s predominantly tribal population, officials said on Thursday.

Civil Hospital Project Nears Completion

A long-pending district civil hospital project, initiated soon after the formation of Palghar district, is expected to become fully operational within the next year. Once completed, the hospital will offer comprehensive multi-speciality healthcare facilities, said Civil Surgeon Dr Ramdas Marad.

Manor Trauma Care Centre to Offer Emergency Services

The Manor Trauma Care Centre, in its final stages of construction, is likely to be commissioned in the coming months. Located strategically near the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway, the centre is expected to provide critical, life-saving emergency care to accident victims and local residents.

MP Pushes for Timely Project Completion

Palghar Member of Parliament Dr Hemant Savara said he has consistently pursued both central and state government funding to ensure timely completion of these essential healthcare projects.

Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 14-Month-Old Severely Malnourished Child Undergoes Life-Saving Scarless...
Focus on Tribal Communities

District Health Officer Dr Santosh Chaudhary stated that the administration is making all-out efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in a phased manner, prioritising the needs of tribal communities across the district.

Reducing Dependence on Neighbouring Districts

Officials said these initiatives are expected to substantially improve access to quality medical care in Palghar and reduce residents’ dependence on hospitals in neighbouring districts.

