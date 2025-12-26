Palghar PWD ₹111-Crore Fraud Case: Court Grants Fresh Police Custody Of Accused Until December 29

Palghar PWD ₹111-crore fraud case as the court grants fresh police custody of the accused till December 29 | Representational Image

Palghar, December 25: The absconding accused in the ₹111-crore fraud case linked to the Public Works Department (PWD), Jawhar, have once again been remanded to police custody following decisive action by the Palghar Police.

Forged Cheque Details

According to police, the case pertains to a forged cheque dated November 28, bearing number 069218, purportedly issued by the PWD Jawhar office. The cheque mentioned an amount of ₹111,63,31,810 and carried forged signatures of the Accounts Officer and the Executive Engineer.

It was presented for encashment at the State Bank of India, Jawhar branch, by accused Yagnesh Dinkar Ambhire. As the cheque was not cleared, Nilesh alias Pinku Ramesh Padwale, owner of Ovi Construction, allegedly made another attempt to get it encashed.

Complaint by Executive Engineer

Following this, Executive Engineer Nitin Bhoye lodged a complaint stating that both Padwale and Ambhire had allegedly conspired to cheat the government and attempted to gain financial benefit through forged documents.

Registration of FIR and Legal Sections

Based on the complaint, Jawhar Police registered a case on November 28, 2025, at 11:11 pm under Sections 336, 338, 318(1), 318(4), 3(5), 61(2), 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Arrest, Bail and Custody Proceedings

Both accused were arrested on November 29 and were initially remanded to six days of police custody. After the court denied further police custody, they were sent to judicial custody and later released on bail. As the investigation was still pending, the police sought fresh custody of the accused.

EOW Revision Plea and Court Orders

Accordingly, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Palghar, filed a revision application before the Additional District and Sessions Court, Bhiwandi, which allowed the plea and directed the accused to appear before the court. However, the accused challenged this order before the High Court.

High Court Direction and Compliance

After a hearing on December 22, the High Court upheld the Bhiwandi court’s order and directed the accused to appear before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Jawhar, on December 24. The accused complied with the order and appeared before the JMFC court.

Police Custody Granted Again

Following the police’s request, the court granted police custody of both accused till December 29 for further investigation.

Ongoing Investigation and Police Leadership

Further investigation in the case is being carried out by Police Inspector Shirish Pawar of the Economic Offences Wing, Palghar. The Palghar District Superintendent of Police, Yatish Deshmukh, has been widely congratulated across the district for the effective handling of the case.

