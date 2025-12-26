 Thane: Dombivli To Face 12-Hour Water Cut On December 30 Due To Tank Inlet Repair
Residents of Dombivli East and West will experience a planned 12-hour water supply shutdown on December 30 as repair work is carried out on a leaking inlet connected to a high level water tank under the Amrut 2.0 scheme. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to store adequate water and cooperate during the maintenance period.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Dombivli To Face 12-Hour Water Cut On December 30 Due To Tank Inlet Repair | Representative Photo

Mumbai, December 26: The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has announced a planned 12 hour shutdown of water supply to Dombivli East and West divisions on Tuesday, December 30, to carry out urgent repair work on a leaking water tank inlet.

According to the civic body, water is supplied to Dombivli by lifting raw water from the Ulhas river through the Marmohili Undunchan Centre and treating it at the 150 DLD Netivali Water Purification Centre. From here, purified water is distributed across Dombivli East and West through the city’s water supply network.

Fault Detected at High Level Tank Under Amrut Scheme

KDMC shared a post on X saying that a leakage has been detected at the inlet of a high level water tank constructed at Khambalpada under the Amrut 2.0 scheme, which is jointly funded by the Central and State governments. The leakage has occurred at the tapping point connected to the main water channel, leading to water loss and the risk of further structural damage if left unattended.

To stop the leakage, the existing patch clamp will need to be removed, repaired and reinstalled. Civic officials said this work requires a complete shutdown of water supply from the Netivali purification centre during the repair window.

Supply to Remain Suspended from Morning to Night

Water supply to Dombivli East and West will remain suspended for 12 hours from 9.00 am to 9.00 pm on Tuesday. KDMC has clarified that the shutdown is limited to the duration required for the repair work and that normal supply is expected to resume thereafter, subject to system stabilisation.

Citizens Urged to Store Water and Cooperate

The municipal corporation has appealed to residents, housing societies and commercial establishments in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate with the authorities during the temporary disruption.

KDMC added that the repair is necessary to ensure long term reliability of the city’s water supply infrastructure and to prevent recurring losses in the distribution system. Civic officials assured residents that efforts will be made to complete the work within the scheduled time frame and restore supply as quickly as possible.

