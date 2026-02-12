 Indian Navy Assumes Command Of Key Multinational Maritime Task Force CTF 154
The Indian Navy has assumed command of Combined Task Force 154, a multinational training task force under the 47-nation Combined Maritime Forces, at a ceremony in Bahrain. Focused on maritime security and capacity building, CTF 154 conducts training and exercises to counter piracy, trafficking and other regional threats, reinforcing India’s role as a key maritime security partner.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
In a landmark development underscoring India’s commitment to collaborative maritime security and capacity building in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, the Indian Navy has assumed command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, a key multinational training task force under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

The change of command ceremony was conducted on 11 Feb 2026 at CMF Headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, and was presided over by VAdm Curt A Renshaw, Commander, CMF / US NAVCENT / US Fifth Fleet. VAdm Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (DCNS), Indian Navy, and senior military leaders from other member nations were in attendance. Cmde Milind M Mokashi, Shaurya Chakra, of the Indian Navy, formally took over as Commander CTF 154 from the outgoing Commander of the Italian Navy.

CTF 154 is specifically oriented towards training and capacity building of member nations of CMF. It reflects the region's growing trust in India’s professional expertise, operational experience, and a role as a Preferred Security Partner among the 47 nations of the CMF.

CTF 154, established in May 2023, is dedicated to enhancing maritime security through multinational training programs across the Middle East and the wider region.

The training focuses on five core pillars: Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Law of the Sea, Maritime Interdiction Operations, Maritime Rescue and Assistance, and Leadership Development. The task force conducts regular Maritime Security Enhancement Training (MSET) events, exercises like Compass Rose and Northern/Southern Readiness, and outreach to build partner nations’ operational capabilities against common threats such as illegal trafficking, piracy, and irregular migration.

CTF 154 operates alongside CMF’s other task forces: CTF 150 (Maritime Security), CTF 151 (Counter-Piracy), CTF 152 (Maritime Security in Arabian Gulf) and CTF 153 (Maritime Security in Red Sea).

The Indian Navy looks forward to a productive tenure, delivering high-impact training initiatives and reinforcing global maritime partnerships for peace, prosperity, and security.

