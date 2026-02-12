'Can An Impartial Investigation Even Take Place?' Sanjay Raut On Rohit Pawar Expressing Doubts Over Ajit Dada's Death In Plane Crash

Mumbai: Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday, February 12, reacted to NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar alleging conspiracy over Ajit Pawar's death in the Baramati Plane crash. Raut raised questions on whether an impartial investigation would even be possible, as the police machinery of the state and country, CBI, and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are all under the control of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On February 10, the NCP-SCP leader alleged that the Baramati plane crash incident that led to death of his uncle could be part of a conspiracy and said, "We do not believe this was a mere accident. There is room to suspect sabotage."

Coming back to Sanjay Raut's statement, while addressing the media, he said, "Today, there is so much doubt in people’s minds about this accident—whether it really was an accident or something else. On this matter, Rohit Pawar has presented information..." Ajit Pawar’s nephew Rohit Pawar recently expressed suspicion over the nature of the crash and called for a thorough probe.

What Did Rohit Pawar Claim?

Pawar is his address on February 10, alleged that the VSR Company, which owned the Learjet aircraft carrying the late leader, wielded influence over DGCA officials and could "get away with anything." "The final probe report of the 2023 crash involving a VSR company aircraft has already been submitted. Even now, VSR company planes continue to be used by high-ranking political leaders," Rohit Pawar said, questioning why the company's licence to operate was never scrapped.

He raised questions about why Ajit Pawar’s scheduled road journey on January 27 was abruptly cancelled despite a convoy being arranged. Few other questions that Pawar pointed out were the change in the flight’s departure time, the last-minute replacement of pilots, track record of Capt Sumit Kapoor. He also cited Captain Kapoor's suspension for three years for alcohol consumption in the past and questioned, "Despite poor track record, how was he called upon to operate a flight for a VVIP figure like Ajit Dada?" He also questioned why the aircraft did not attempt a second go-around, asking whether pilots were pressured to save fuel or maintain the schedule.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also alleged that the cockpit voice recorder was reportedly switched off. While displaying CCTV footage during the presentation, Pawar questioned why landing was attempted despite visibility below 5 km, which he said violates DGCA visual flight rules. “The pilot knew visibility was poor. Why take such a risk? Was there pressure, intent, or forced heroism?” he asked.