Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Restraint, Says Probe Underway Amid Sabotage Allegations By Rohit Pawar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded to suspicions being raised over the plane crash that claimed the life of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stating that a thorough investigation is already underway and urging people not to distrust the country’s investigative agencies. | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded to suspicions being raised over the plane crash that claimed the life of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stating that a thorough investigation is already underway and urging people not to distrust the country’s investigative agencies.

Fadnavis acknowledges doubts raised by Rohit Pawar and media

Reacting to recent statements by MLA Rohit Pawar and others who questioned whether the incident was merely an accident, Fadnavis said he had not personally heard Rohit Pawar’s remarks but acknowledged that several individuals and sections of the media had raised doubts. He emphasized that Ajit Pawar was a beloved and senior leader of Maharashtra and therefore a complete, detailed, and proper probe into the crash was justified. The Chief Minister noted that he himself had first demanded such an inquiry and had written to the Union government seeking a comprehensive investigation. He added that the Union Civil Aviation Minister had constituted a special inquiry panel and communicated the decision to him, and that the probe is currently in progress.

Fadnavis also said that no one should express mistrust toward India’s investigative agencies, describing them as being of international standard and often called upon by smaller countries for assistance. He suggested that emotional reactions may have led to certain statements but stressed that doubts should be formally submitted to the Directorate of Civil Aviation Safety so they can be examined. He further appealed that Ajit Pawar’s death should not be politicized and that all efforts must focus on uncovering the truth behind the incident.

Multiple agencies conducting parallel probes; black box recovered

Providing details of the ongoing investigation, the Chief Minister said multiple agencies—including aviation safety authorities, CID, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation—are conducting parallel probes. He confirmed that the aircraft’s black box has been recovered, along with several parts of the wreckage, and that recordings of communication between the pilot and Air Traffic Control have also been obtained. Samples from the crash site have been collected for examination, and he urged the public to allow the investigation to conclude before drawing any inferences.

In recent days, several questions had been raised about the Baramati plane crash following Ajit Pawar’s death. Rohit Pawar, presenting what he described as evidence during a press conference, claimed that Ajit Pawar had indeed died in the crash and hinted at the possibility of sabotage rather than a simple accident, citing the aircraft’s technical condition, eyewitness accounts, and CCTV footage. The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid this growing political and public debate over the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/