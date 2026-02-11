'If Truth Comes Out, Many Will Be In Trouble': Cabin Crew Pinky Mali’s Father Seeks Probe Into Ajit Pawar Crash

Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy: Rohit Pawar Visits Family Of Crew Attendant Pinky Mali Killed In Baramati Crash |

Fresh questions have emerged around the plane crash that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on January 28, after family members of victims and political leaders demanded a detailed investigation into the incident.

Ajit Pawar’s nephew Rohit Pawar recently expressed suspicion over the nature of the crash and called for a thorough probe. Following this, Shivkumar Mali, father of cabin crew member Pinky Mali who also died in the crash, has echoed similar concerns and demanded clarity on the exact cause of the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Victim’s Father Raises Possibility Of Conspiracy

Speaking to ABP Majha, Shivkumar Mali said that given the doubts raised by political leaders, the possibility of suicide or foul play should be investigated. He said the family has lost their daughter and deserves complete transparency regarding the incident.

He said politics can go to any level and if the truth behind the crash comes out, many people could face serious consequences. He also alleged that officials of the aviation company linked to the aircraft have not shared sufficient information with the family so far.

Pinky Mali was a resident of Worli and worked as a flight attendant with a private aviation company. Her sudden death has left her family and local community in shock.

DGCA Conducts Inspection At Baramati Airport

Nearly two weeks after the crash, officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation visited Baramati airport for inspection. Authorities said the visit was part of routine aviation safety checks and review of facilities.

Baramati airport houses two aviation training institutes and is frequently used by trainee pilots. Officials said the inspection aims to ensure safety standards and operational compliance.

Five People Lost Lives In Crash

Five people on board the aircraft lost their lives in the crash. These included Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his security guard Videep Jadhav, cabin crew member Pinky Mali, and pilots Captain Sumit Kapoor and Captain Shambhavi Pathak.

Investigation Demands Likely To Intensify

With political leaders and victims’ families raising questions, pressure is expected to grow on authorities to ensure a transparent and detailed investigation.

Families of victims have said they are not making accusations but want clarity, accountability and closure regarding the tragedy that claimed multiple lives.