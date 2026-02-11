 Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' 1st Reaction On Rohit Pawar's 'Conspiracy' Claim On Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Says, 'Doubts Need To Be Clarified'
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the black box from Ajit Dada’s Baramati plane crash has been recovered and investigations are underway. Addressing Rohit Pawar’s conspiracy claims, he said doubts must be clarified. He also sought a detailed probe and stressed improving civil aviation safety.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, February 11, responded to allegations of a 'conspiracy' surrounding Ajit Dada’s plane crash in Baramati, stating that doubts raised by Rohit Pawar need to be clarified.

While speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the aircraft's black box had already been recovered and that investigations on all fronts commenced. "I have not personally seen what Rohit Pawar said. I am somewhat aware of it. I believe that if anyone has any doubts, they should be addressed. From this perspective, the investigative agencies available under Indian law have already begun the kind of investigation expected in such cases. DG safety checks are the most important and are underway. The black box has been recovered, and we should wait for the investigation to be completed."

Moreover, the chief minister also added that he was raither the first to write to the Union aviation ministry seeking a detailed probe into the accident that claimed the lives of Pawar, the pilot, the co-pilot and two others.

The CM also added that, "If we can learn from the errors or shortcomings in our civil aviation sector, we can fix them and make it safer for civilians and leaders as well."

