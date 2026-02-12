Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Delayed By Nearly 22 Minutes; Commuters Distressed

Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Delayed By Nearly 25 Minutes; Commuters Distressed |

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on the Harbour Line have complained that local trains have been running nearly 10 to 22 minutes late during peak morning hours, causing major inconvenience to office-goers and daily passengers on Thursday, February 12. Not just this, due to the delay in trains, heavy rush has been witnessed on the Harbour line.

According to passengers, delays were observed on key routes, including Panvel–Wadala Road, Panvel–CSMT and Bandra–CSMT services.

Social media reactions

Several commuters took to social media to voice their frustration. One user remarked that a 10-minute delay has become routine, with waiting times sometimes stretching up to 25 minutes. The user added, "10 minutes delay is common now — sometimes it goes up to 25 mins. Worst situation for daily commuters. Harbour line train gaps are already around 10 mins, and now 10+ mins getting added. Harbour line used to be rush-free, now it’s becoming like Central Railway — heavy rush"

A commuter travelling on the 10:47 am Panvel–CSMT service said the train was delayed by at least 25 minutes. Images shared online by the Mumbai Rains account on X showed heavy crowds at a railway station on the Harbour Line, showing the impact of the delayed services.

Another user said, "Harbor line only gets worse. A delay of 10-20 mins is so regular it appears to be the new timetable."

Some other added, "Harbour line is the most neglected line by Central railways despite its contribution of more revenue. It's a city of its own with Airport, sea link, sez & IT parks" While another user called the Harbour Line as the most ignored and said, With no fast lanes no new local trains and only increase in crowd."

Some other user expressing his frustration asked, "Harbour line has seen no upgrade in last 30 years. Same 2 tracks and no addition. That's terrible. Tagging Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, the user ased, "Is this how we will progress ?"