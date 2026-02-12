 Did Varsha Gaikwad, Among Other Cong MPs, Abuse Union Minister Kiren Rijiju In Speaker's Chamber? Viral Video Shows Her Arguing
A viral video from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s chamber has sparked a political row, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accusing Congress MPs of storming in and verbally abusing him. Maharashtra MP Varsha Gaikwad is seen arguing in the clip. The Congress has yet to respond to the allegations.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Maharashtra Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has come under the spotlight after a video purportedly from the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chamber went viral, triggering a political storm and sharp allegations from Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The video, shared on X by BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, shows several Congress MPs inside Speaker Om Birla’s chamber amid a heated exchange. In the clip, Varsha Gaikwad is clearly visible pointing her finger and arguing with Rijiju and other leaders present. A loud commotion can be heard, with multiple voices speaking simultaneously, though the exact words used are not clearly audible in the video.

Sharing the clip, Bhandari accused Congress MPs of misconduct, alleging that abusive language was used inside the Speaker’s office. “Shame on the Congress Party MPs for abusing inside the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker!” he wrote.

Rijiju Claims 20-25 Cong MPs Abused Him Inside Speaker's Chamber

Rijiju later accused around 20 to 25 Congress MPs of storming into the Speaker’s chamber and verbally abusing him. “I was present there and I am a witness. They abused me inside the Speaker’s office,” Rijiju claimed, describing the incident as a serious breach of parliamentary decorum. While Rijiju did not single out Gaikwad by name in his statement, her visible presence and aggressive body language in the video have made her one of the central figures in the controversy.

The Union Minister also alleged that senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, were present and instigated the confrontation. He said Speaker Om Birla, despite having the authority to take strict action, showed restraint.

However, it remains unclear whether Varsha Gaikwad or any other Congress MP used abusive language, as the audio in the viral clip does not conclusively establish the use of slurs or insults. So far, Gaikwad has not issued a public statement responding to the allegations or clarifying her role in the incident.

Opposition Moves Notice Against Speaker Om Birla

The row comes at a time of heightened tension between the government and the opposition in Parliament. Opposition parties, led by the Congress, have moved a notice seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of being partisan. Rijiju, in turn, has accused the Congress of repeatedly disregarding parliamentary rules and undermining the authority of the Chair.

