Vijay Mallya Must Come Back To India To Fight Fugitive Status, Says Bombay High Court | File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Thursday made it clear that businessman Vijay Mallya cannot challenge his status as a fugitive economic offender while staying outside India. The court stated that unless Mallya returns to the country, it will not hear his plea challenging provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, significantly raising pressure on the United Kingdom based businessman who has been contesting extradition since 2016.

According to PTI, a bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad asked Mallya to clarify whether he is willing to return to India. The court observed that legal relief cannot be sought while staying away from the jurisdiction of Indian courts, “You have to come back. If you cannot come back then we cannot hear this plea,” the bench said.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on February 18, giving Mallya another opportunity to clearly state his intention regarding returning to India. The bench added that it may otherwise record that he is avoiding legal proceedings, but clarified it was not dismissing the petition yet in the interest of fairness.

Court seeks affidavit on stand about returning

The High Court had taken a similar position in December 2025, stating it would only consider the petition if Mallya returned to India. Reiterating that stance on Thursday, the court directed him to file an affidavit clearly stating his position on returning to the country.

Chief Justice Chandrashekhar noted that Mallya had earlier argued he was entitled to a hearing without being physically present. However, the court said his position must be formally placed on record through an affidavit.

Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Mallya, argued that past judgments allowed courts to hear such pleas even without the petitioner being physically present.

Government opposes challenge to fugitive tag

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta strongly opposed the plea, arguing that Mallya challenged provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act only after being declared a fugitive economic offender. He told the court that Mallya should first return to India, after which his legal liability can be examined.

Mehta also informed the court that extradition proceedings in London are nearing completion. He argued that Mallya may have challenged the fugitive tag in India anticipating possible extradition. The solicitor general also stated that Mallya has claimed banks wrongly demanded money from him.

Background of cases against Mallya

Mallya, who has been living in the United Kingdom since 2016, has filed two petitions before the High Court. One challenges the order declaring him a fugitive economic offender, while the second questions the constitutional validity of the 2018 Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

He was declared a fugitive economic offender in January 2019 by a special court handling cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The 70 year old businessman faces multiple cases in India related to fraud and money laundering. He left India in March 2016 after defaulting on several bank loans.

With PTI Inputs

