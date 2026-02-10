'Degrading Behaviour': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Opposition Women MPs Protesting Near PM Modi’s Chair In Parliament

A sharp political confrontation unfolded in Parliament on February 4, after BJP MP Kiren Rijiju shared a video of Congress MPs staging an aggressive protest inside the Lok Sabha, leading to high drama and the eventual adjournment of proceedings.

The protest, led by women Opposition MPs, saw members move towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seat, carrying banners ahead of his proposed address to the House.

Rijiju Calls Protest ‘Degrading’, Defends BJP’s Restraint

Reacting to the incident, Rijiju termed the act “degrading behaviour”, accusing the Congress of lowering parliamentary decorum.

In a post accompanying the video, Rijiju said the BJP had deliberately restrained its MPs to avoid escalation. He claimed that had BJP women MPs confronted the Congress members, the situation could have spiralled into an ugly scene, adding that restraint was exercised to protect the dignity and sanctity of Parliament.

The protest occurred during the ongoing Budget Session, specifically amid discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to deliver his customary reply around 5 PM on February 4, but the House was adjourned amid protests, preventing his speech in Lok Sabha

Speaker Says PM Advised Against Entering House

The episode drew a strong response from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who later said he had advised Prime Minister Modi not to enter the House, citing inputs that an inappropriate incident could occur near the Prime Minister’s chair.