 'Degrading Behaviour': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Opposition Women MPs Protesting Near PM Modi’s Chair In Parliament
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Degrading Behaviour': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Opposition Women MPs Protesting Near PM Modi’s Chair In Parliament

'Degrading Behaviour': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Opposition Women MPs Protesting Near PM Modi’s Chair In Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticised the Congress over the February 4 protest near the Prime Minister’s chair, saying the conduct raised concerns about parliamentary order and security. The remarks came after BJP MP Kiren Rijiju shared a video of opposition women MPs moving towards PM Modi’s seat during proceedings, triggering chaos in the House and forcing an adjournment.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

A sharp political confrontation unfolded in Parliament on February 4, after BJP MP Kiren Rijiju shared a video of Congress MPs staging an aggressive protest inside the Lok Sabha, leading to high drama and the eventual adjournment of proceedings.

The protest, led by women Opposition MPs, saw members move towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seat, carrying banners ahead of his proposed address to the House.

Rijiju Calls Protest ‘Degrading’, Defends BJP’s Restraint

Reacting to the incident, Rijiju termed the act “degrading behaviour”, accusing the Congress of lowering parliamentary decorum.

FPJ Shorts
US: 16-Year-Old Student In Custody After Shooting At Rockville High School
US: 16-Year-Old Student In Custody After Shooting At Rockville High School
'Rekha Ko Apna Lijiye, Unko Akele Kyun Chhod Diya?': Rakhi Sawant Makes SHOCKING Statement, Asks Amitabh Bachchan To Leave Wife Jaya Bachchan
'Rekha Ko Apna Lijiye, Unko Akele Kyun Chhod Diya?': Rakhi Sawant Makes SHOCKING Statement, Asks Amitabh Bachchan To Leave Wife Jaya Bachchan
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5
Equity MF Inflows Dip 14% To ₹24,028 Crore In January Amid Caution, Gold ETFs Surge To ₹24,040 Crore
Equity MF Inflows Dip 14% To ₹24,028 Crore In January Amid Caution, Gold ETFs Surge To ₹24,040 Crore

In a post accompanying the video, Rijiju said the BJP had deliberately restrained its MPs to avoid escalation. He claimed that had BJP women MPs confronted the Congress members, the situation could have spiralled into an ugly scene, adding that restraint was exercised to protect the dignity and sanctity of Parliament.

The protest occurred during the ongoing Budget Session, specifically amid discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to deliver his customary reply around 5 PM on February 4, but the House was adjourned amid protests, preventing his speech in Lok Sabha

Speaker Says PM Advised Against Entering House

The episode drew a strong response from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who later said he had advised Prime Minister Modi not to enter the House, citing inputs that an inappropriate incident could occur near the Prime Minister’s chair.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Degrading Behaviour': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Opposition Women MPs Protesting...
'Degrading Behaviour': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Opposition Women MPs Protesting...
Shocking! Wife Vs Girlfriend Clash Caught On Camera; Video Of Heated Brawl Over Valentine's Day...
Shocking! Wife Vs Girlfriend Clash Caught On Camera; Video Of Heated Brawl Over Valentine's Day...
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Of Left Leaders Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over...
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Of Left Leaders Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over...
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over...
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over...
BJP Candidate In Telangana Municipal Polls Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Intimidation By Opponents
BJP Candidate In Telangana Municipal Polls Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Intimidation By Opponents