‘No One Consumes Alcohol In Our Family… Police Commissioner Is Wrong’: KK Mishra Defends Son Accused In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash - VIDEO

Kanpur: Days after a high-profile Lamborghini crash left several people injured in Kanpur, tobacco businessman KK Mishra has publicly defended his son Shivam Mishra, disputing police claims that he was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday in the presence of police officers, Mishra said both a driver and Shivam were inside the luxury car but maintained uncertainty over who was driving. “I don't know who was driving the car. It will be investigated,” he said, adding that the vehicle had developed a technical issue a day earlier and was taken out for testing after repairs.

According to Mishra, Shivam began to lose consciousness while returning from Civil Lines. “When the driver removed one hand to check Shivam, the car slowed down, and an autorickshaw hit the car,” he claimed. Mishra further stated that the vehicle automatically locked after the impact, forcing security personnel to break the glass to rescue his son.

He said Shivam was examined by a doctor after reaching home and was later shifted to Delhi for treatment. “He is not in a condition to come to Kanpur as of now… he should recover in the next two to three days,” Mishra said, while also rejecting allegations of intoxication. “The Police Commissioner is wrong if he says that Shivam was driving the car. No one in our family consumes alcohol or any other stuff,” he added.

However, police have presented a different version. Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said investigators have identified Shivam Mishra as the driver and confirmed that the vehicle has been seized. While an FIR was initially registered against unknown persons, Shivam’s name was added later as the probe progressed.

Eyewitnesses alleged the Lamborghini was moving at very high speed and that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Reports said the car first hit an autorickshaw before crashing into a motorcycle, throwing the rider nearly 10 feet and dragging the bike for several metres.

One of the injured, Taufic Ahmed, said he was standing beside his parked motorcycle when the car rammed into it. Several others reportedly suffered fractures and bruises.

A widely circulated video purportedly shows Shivam being carried away from the damaged car by bouncers. Reports also suggest he attempted to leave the scene while his security staff tried to prevent bystanders from recording the incident. An angry crowd later vandalised the vehicle before police brought the situation under control.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.