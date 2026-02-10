Kerala Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-506 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-506 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-506 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-506 for Tuesday, 10-02-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

...

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

...

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.