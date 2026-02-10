'Elections Are Fought In Supreme Court,' CJI Observes On Plea Against Assam CM Over 'Point-Blank Shot' Video

controversy surrounding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s ‘point blank shot’ video has now reached the Supreme Court, with the Communist Party of India (CPI) seeking action against the Chief Minister over alleged hate speech.

The video, which caused sharp political reactions across the country, has since been deleted but continues to draw scrutiny amid heightened political tensions in Assam.

Supreme Court Observes Political Issues Reaching Court During Poll Season

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, while making an oral observation during the mention of the plea, remarked that election periods increasingly see political battles shifting to the judiciary.

“The problem is that as soon as elections come, part of the elections is fought in the Supreme Court. That is the problem. We will find out and give a date,” the CJI said, indicating that the matter would be listed for hearing.

Plea Seeks Urgent Action Over ‘Disturbing Speech’

The plea was mentioned by Advocate Nizam Pasha, who urged the court to take urgent cognisance of what he described as disturbing content shared by a sitting Chief Minister.

He submitted that complaints had been filed regarding the video and other remarks, but no FIRs had been registered so far. The plea seeks judicial intervention, citing concerns over communal harmony and accountability.

CM Says Unaware of Video

Amid the controversy, Chief Minister Sarma distanced himself from the issue. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official event in Dibrugarh, he said, “I don’t know anything about any video.”

His statement came as opposition parties intensified their criticism ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, which are due within the next three months.

Video Allegedly Portrayed Communal Violence

The now-deleted clip reportedly showed the Chief Minister holding a firearm and aiming at two men one wearing a skull cap and another with a beard, accompanied by the caption “POINT BLANK SHOT.”

The video was allegedly linked to a campaign promoting a “foreigner-free Assam,” aimed at illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Several critics and political leaders alleged that the clip appeared to be digitally manipulated or AI-generated, combining real footage of Sarma with altered visuals depicting violence against Bengali-origin Muslims.

Clip Deleted After Backlash

The video drew widespread condemnation for being overtly communal and potentially inciting violence, following which it was removed from circulation. The incident has since added to the escalating political rhetoric in the state ahead of the elections.