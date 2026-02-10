 Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to see if you’ve won, you can find the winners' list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery (1 PM draw) will be declared today, February 10, 2026. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. If you have purchased a ticket for this draw, stay tuned - we at FPJ are updating the latest Nagaland lottery results as they are announced. You can check the complete winner list and prize details here once the results are out.

You can view the results for the Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery February 10, 2026, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
'What Kind Of Joke Is This?' Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Reflects On Pakistan's 'U-Turn' To Play Against Team India At ICC T20 World Cup | Video
'What Kind Of Joke Is This?' Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Reflects On Pakistan's 'U-Turn' To Play Against Team India At ICC T20 World Cup | Video
BCCI Restricts Team India Players From Staying With Families During ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
BCCI Restricts Team India Players From Staying With Families During ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
US ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals Ahead?
US ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals Ahead?
Mumbai: Muslim Advocates & Clerics Propose Regulated SOP For Loudspeakers During Ramzan 2026
Mumbai: Muslim Advocates & Clerics Propose Regulated SOP For Loudspeakers During Ramzan 2026

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 9, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
'There Is No Ambiguity…': Here’s What Abhishek Banerjee Said Amid Reports Of Opposition Mulling...
'There Is No Ambiguity…': Here’s What Abhishek Banerjee Said Amid Reports Of Opposition Mulling...
'Degrading Behaviour': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Opposition Women MPs Protesting...
'Degrading Behaviour': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Opposition Women MPs Protesting...
Shocking! Wife Vs Girlfriend Clash Caught On Camera; Video Of Heated Brawl Over Valentine's Day...
Shocking! Wife Vs Girlfriend Clash Caught On Camera; Video Of Heated Brawl Over Valentine's Day...
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Of Left Leaders Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over...
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Of Left Leaders Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over...