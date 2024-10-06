 Video: Congress & BJP Workers Clash During Mumbai's Mith Chowky Flyover Inauguration At Malad Attended By MP Piyush Goyal
Mumbai's Mith Chowky flyover connecting Marve to the Western Express Highway at Goregaon-Malad was inaugurated by MP Piyush Goyal on Sunday. However, during the event, local Congress and BJP workers clashed in a credit-taking fight for the flyover's construction. Local Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh alleged that the Police lathi-charged the Congress workers.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
MP Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Mith Chowky flyover on Sunday | X @PiyushGoyal

Mumbai: The government which is on a spree of project inaugurations ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, opened the Mith Chowky flyover at Malad on Sunday. The inauguration was done by local BJP MP and Union Minister Piyush Goyal. However, a credit-taking fight emerged during the inauguration event and the Congress and BJP workers clashed. The Mumbai Police came into action and pacified the crowd. However, reportedly, local Congress MLA Askam Shaikh alleged that the Congress workers were lathi-charged.

The video of the Congress and BJP workers clash at Malad surfaced on the internet. In the video, the Mumbai police is seen pacifying the crowd to bring the situation under control.

article-image

Mith Chowky Flyover

The one-lane T-shaped flyover constructed at Mith Chowky, connecting from Marve to the Western Express Highway (WEH), is set to open for traffic now. Meanwhile, the other side of the flyover, extending from Marve to Goregaon, is expected to become operational by the end of December. However, the flyover will only be accessible to light vehicles due to height restrictions imposed for Metro 2 construction.

MP Piyush Goyal after inaugurating the flyover said, "It will not only make the traffic smoother for people passing through North Mumbai but will also save time. We are all working to make North Mumbai better and fulfill people's aspirations." He also inaugurated a garden and unveiled Veer Savarkar's statue.

article-image

Mith Chowky, known for its notorious traffic congestion, is a four-arm junction that manages heavy traffic from Madh Island, Kandivali, Borivali, Andheri, and Versova. To alleviate the long wait times at this bottleneck, the civic body commenced construction of an 800-meter T-shaped flyover on April 11, 2022. 

According to the plan, one arm of the flyover will enable motorists heading to Malad station and the WEH to bypass the congested traffic island. The southbound arm will facilitate smoother travel for commuters heading toward Infinity Mall, Andheri, Juhu, and Bandra. 

