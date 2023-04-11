Mumbai: Chaos amid students as they receive hall tickets 16 hours before TYBA exam | File photo

The hall tickets of students appearing for the TYBA exams of the University of Mumbai were received at 5:30 pm, barely 16 hours before the examination. The timetable was also received a few days back which has created confusion and chaos among the students are they are not sure about which subject examination is to be held tomorrow.

The University of Mumbai had despatched the examination hall tickets for TYBA examinations after 5 pm on April 11. The students living in far-off remote villages in the Palghar district will have difficulty knowing which subject examination is scheduled tomorrow.

Difficult for colleges to tell exam schedule

The University of Mumbai had posted a timetable dated March 28, but it was made available to the students in the first week of April. As the arts faculty has various subject combinations, many a time it becomes difficult for colleges to tell their students on which day which paper will be held unless the student receives his/her hall ticket.

Sending the hall ticket at the last moment is a stressful situation for the students. The final year examination is of utmost importance for UG students, they study all year to get good marks in the examination, but such a chaotic situation on part of the University has created a confusing atmosphere for students and parents.

University facing criticism from parents and students

The situation for the students from the interior part of the district is grim. Many of them face network issue which will likely result into late dissemination of information. Students may get their timetable barely a few hours before the examination which is a matter of concern.

On the eve of the implementation of the New Education Policy, this administrative mishap on the part of the University of Mumbai is being criticised by parents, students and society at large. Students and Parents are demanding the postponement of the TYBA examination so that students will get sufficient time for preparation.