Mumbai University releases over 2 lakh admit cards before end semester exams

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai University has uploaded hall tickets over two lakh undergraduate and postgraduate freshers on the university's digital student login portal.

The even semester exams for academic year 2022-23 for all colleges affiliated to Mumbai University will be held between March and May, 2023. As per university officials, over 2 lakh students are going to appear for 431 university-level exams.

As the hall tickets have been made available in advance, the university has requested the students to check their respective exam centers, subjects, and their profiles. The students have been asked to contact the college in case of any changes.

The University of Mumbai also recently announced the dates for the University Level Degree and Post Graduate Course Examinations for Summer Session 2023. Students can find the circular for all examination dates on the official Mumbai University website.

As per norm, the university is to conduct more than 450 examinations in four faculties every year. The MU has published the dates for a total of 85 humanities exams, 97 commerce exams, 116 science exams, and 133 interdisciplinary tests.

