Mumbai: TISS School of Vocational Education opens admissions for 2023-24; read details here

TISS Mumbai | File

Mumbai: Tata Institute of Social Sciences, School of Vocational Education (TISS-SVE) has introduced multiple programmes focusing on B.Voc, Diploma, and Post Graduate Diploma with job-specific skills rather than providing only a broad knowledge-based education.

TISS-SVE has announced admission details for the academic year 2023-2024 in 18 sectors including Agriculture, Automotive, BFSI, Child Care, Capital Goods, Electronics, Education, Healthcare, IT-ITes, Logistics, Life Sciences, Management & Entrepreneurship, Media & Entertainment, Power, Retail Association, Sports, Tourism & Hospitality and Telecom.

For complete information about each of the 62 Programmes Visit: http://sve.tiss.edu

Candidates aspiring to join TISS- SVE may register online:

For the Admission Process: https://sve.tiss.edu/admission/

Last Date of online form Application/ Registration: 30th May 2023

For more details contact admissions Helpline: 022- 25525633/35/ 8976640593. Monday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm

Interested candidates can write on given email address:

Email: admissions@sve.tiss.edu.

