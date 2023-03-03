e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Provisional Answer Key Released for TISS NET exam

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Tata Institute of Social Sciences | File

The provisional answer key for TISS(Tata Institute of Social Sciences) NET Exam has been released by the Premeire Istitute on March 3, 2023.

Candidates can check and download the TISSNET 2023 provisional answer key from the official website @ tiss.edu.

Candidates also have the option to raise objections against the TISSNET 2023 provisional answer key.

The answer key contains a correct sequence of answers in the NET Exam 2023. If any student finds any error/discrepancy in the answer key then they have the option to raise the objection against the answer key till March 8, 2023.

