KCET 2022: KEA declares seat allotment result; here's how to download

KCET 2022: KEA declares seat allotment result | IStock images

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can download KCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on the website- kea.kar.nic.in.

The selected candidates of round 1 seat allotment, can edit their choices by October 30, 4 pm. They can pay their fees between October 29 and November 2. The final date to report at the allotted colleges is November 3.

Here's how to check KCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: