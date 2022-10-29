e-Paper Get App
KCET 2022: KEA declares seat allotment result; here's how to download

Shortlisted candidates of KCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment must report at the allotted college by November 3.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
KCET 2022: KEA declares seat allotment result | IStock images
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can download KCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on the website- kea.kar.nic.in.

The selected candidates of round 1 seat allotment, can edit their choices by October 30, 4 pm. They can pay their fees between October 29 and November 2. The final date to report at the allotted colleges is November 3.

Here's how to check KCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result:

  1. Go to the KCET official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

  2. Select UGCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result link.

  3. Key in required login details.

  4. UGCET 2022 round one seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

  5. Download the result and get a hard copy for future use.

