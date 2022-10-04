KCET 2022: Counselling schedule declared at kea.kar.nic.in

Representative Image | ANI

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) recently announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling dates 2022 online. KCET 2022 counselling process is scheduled to begin on October 7th, 2022. The KCET Counselling dates 2022 can be downloaded from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET Counselling Timetable

Seat Matrix display and Fee Structure: 7th October 2022 (2 PM)

KCET Counselling Choice filling: 7th to 11th October (4 PM)

KCET Mock Allotment Result: 10th October 2022 (After 2 PM)

Correction window for Application: 13th to 15th October 2022 (4 PM)

Final Seat Allotment Result: 17th October 2022 (After 2 PM)

Last date to report for Round 1 colleges: 22nd October 2022 (Before 5.30 PM)

Candidates who passed the exam on the basis of the KCET revised results 2022 are eligible to participate in the counselling round. During the KCET counselling web options entry 2022, they will be able to submit their preferred course and college options online.

The Karnataka CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in - following the mock allotment. Following that, candidates must physically report to their assigned colleges for document verification and fee payment. The seat will not be confirmed unless the specified fees are paid.