Karnataka KCET result 2022: UGCET revised ranks to be out soon; Know how to check |

The Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) results are going to be declared today, October 1. Candidates can check their result on the official hosting website - kea.kar.nic.in. More than two lakh candidates await the Karnataka Common Entrance Test result (KCET result) revised ranks.

The KCET 2022 revised result will depend on the suggestions made by a committee headed by DR B Thimme Gowda, who is the Vice Chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

How To Check KCET Result 2022

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Select the designated KCET result link. Key in the login details. Click on Submit. The result will appear on the screen. Download the Karnataka UGCET result 2022.