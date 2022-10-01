Karnataka KCET result 2022: UGCET revised ranks to be out soon; Know how to check

The Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) results are going to be declared today, October 1. Candidates can check their result on the official hosting website - kea.kar.nic.in. More than two lakh candidates await the Karnataka Common Entrance Test result (KCET result) revised ranks.
The KCET 2022 revised result will depend on the suggestions made by a committee headed by DR B Thimme Gowda, who is the Vice Chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.
How To Check KCET Result 2022
Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
Select the designated KCET result link.
Key in the login details.
Click on Submit.
The result will appear on the screen.
Download the Karnataka UGCET result 2022.
