Karnataka KCET result 2022: UGCET revised ranks to be out soon; Know how to check

The KCET 2022 revised result will depend on the suggestions made by a committee headed by DR B Thimme Gowda, the Vice Chairman of the KSHEC.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 02:24 PM IST
The Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) results are going to be declared today, October 1. Candidates can check their result on the official hosting website - kea.kar.nic.in. More than two lakh candidates await the Karnataka Common Entrance Test result (KCET result) revised ranks.

The KCET 2022 revised result will depend on the suggestions made by a committee headed by DR B Thimme Gowda, who is the Vice Chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

How To Check KCET Result 2022

  1. Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

  2. Select the designated KCET result link.

  3. Key in the login details.

  4. Click on Submit.

  5. The result will appear on the screen.

  6. Download the Karnataka UGCET result 2022.

