NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 results declared; Appointment letter to be out today

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 results declared; Appointment letter to be out today

The NEET PG Counselling 2022 provisional result was announced on September 30.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 results declared; Appointment letter to be out today
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) declared the result of round-1 seat allotment result of the NEET PG Counselling 2022. MCC is going to release the round 1 seat allotment letter for MD and MS seats at 11 am today, October 1 followed by which reporting will start 12 noon onwards. The NEET PG provisional result was declared on September 30.

“Allotment Letter will be available for download from 11:00 AM of 01.10.2022 and Reporting will start from 12 noon of 01.10.2022,” an MCC statement read.

Candidates who are selected in the round 1 NEET PG Counselling seat allotment must report for admission at the medical colleges.

The NEET PG round 1 merit list is made depending on the choices filled by the candidates at the time of the application registration. Candidates who wish to upgrade Round 2 must report to the allotted college of round 1 and finish the admission formalities, during which the candidate has to give willingness for upgradation in the college, according to an MCC statement said.

NEET PG 2022 counselling is taking place in four rounds -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round.

