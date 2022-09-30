NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 result to be out today; Here's how to check |

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the results for round one of NEET PG Counselling 2022 today, September 30. Candidates can check the result at the official website – mcc.nic.in.

Post the NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 result, candidates will physically have to report to their allotted institutions from October 1 to October 7, 5 pm.

Here's how to check round 1 result of NEET PG Counselling 2022:

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in Select the PG Medical Counselling button. Select the link ‘Seat allotment round 1’ result. Key in your login credentials. View the result and download for future reference

The NEET PG counselling schedule had received a lot of flack when the provisional result was withdrawn by the MCC. However, the Directorate General of Health Services said that a delay by just one day would not affect the counselling schedule.

“Due to software/ web portal upgradation, some seats were not visible to few candidates during choice filling. On request of these candidates, counselling has been halted briefly for a day, in the interest of the students only; however, it is not going to affect the counselling schedule,” DGHS said after receiving flak over constant delays in counselling.