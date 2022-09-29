e-Paper Get App
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws DNB seats from round 1 matrix

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has resumed the choice locking process today, September 29

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
The MCC stated that 2 PG DNB seats will be removed from the seat matrix of Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling 2022 | Unsplash

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that two medical colleges have withdrawn their Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) seats from the Round 1 of the NEET PG 2022 counselling. The first round of NEET PG 2022 counselling choice-filling will conclude tomorrow, September 30.

The MCC stated that PG DNB seats will be removed from the seat matrix of Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling 2022. Sakshi Netralaya, Nagpur, has withdrawn a DNB Ophthalmology or DOPH seat as two aspirants were allotted the same position. The Ursala Horsman Memorial Hospital, Uttar Pradesh, took back the Post MBBS Diploma Ophthalmology (NBDO) seats after losing the department's accreditation.

article-image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has resumed the choice locking process today, September 29. The preliminary and final results for round one will be announced on September 30. The candidates must report to their respective institutions from October 1 to October 7.

The MCC had previously announced the NEET PG 2022 seat allotment result, but withdrew it after a few PG DNB institutes were not available to the candidates after applying the 'State Filter'.

article-image

