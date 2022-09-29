e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG Counselling: Choice locking resumes today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling: Choice locking resumes today at mcc.nic.in

MCC has advised candidates to make travel arrangements only after the declaration of the final result

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has resumed the counselling process for candidates taking part in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022).

The choice locking process started again today, on September 29 at 3 p.m., and the preliminary and final results for round one will be announced on September 30. The candidates must report to their respective institutions from October 1 to October 7.

Read Also
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates express frustration on Twitter over seat matrix
article-image

The MCC had previously announced the NEET PG 2022 seat allotment result, but withdrew it after a few PG DNB institutes were not available to the candidates after applying the 'State Filter' . The MCC in its official statement explained , "Keeping in view the larger public interest, the competent authority has decided to open the NEET PG choice filling again and issue a fresh result for round 1."

The statement further said that candidates who were satisfied with the result, need not make any changes in their choice-filling process. Their old choices would be considered. However, candidates who wish to alter their choices can unfreeze them by giving 'consent' on the official MCC portal. MCC has advised candidates to make travel arrangements only after the declaration of the final result.

Read Also
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates slam MCC over withdrawal of Round 1 provisional result
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Saudi Arabia: Universities to be introduced to Yoga

Saudi Arabia: Universities to be introduced to Yoga

NEET PG Counselling: Choice locking resumes today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling: Choice locking resumes today at mcc.nic.in

UPSC launches Android mobile app for exam information; here's how to download

UPSC launches Android mobile app for exam information; here's how to download

Uttar Pradesh: Dead pigs, disease outbreak plague Kanpur's medical college

Uttar Pradesh: Dead pigs, disease outbreak plague Kanpur's medical college

Kerala: Student Becomes Victim Of Ragging, Minister Orders Probe

Kerala: Student Becomes Victim Of Ragging, Minister Orders Probe