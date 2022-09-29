NEET PG Counselling: Choice locking resumes today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has resumed the counselling process for candidates taking part in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022).

The choice locking process started again today, on September 29 at 3 p.m., and the preliminary and final results for round one will be announced on September 30. The candidates must report to their respective institutions from October 1 to October 7.

The MCC had previously announced the NEET PG 2022 seat allotment result, but withdrew it after a few PG DNB institutes were not available to the candidates after applying the 'State Filter' . The MCC in its official statement explained , "Keeping in view the larger public interest, the competent authority has decided to open the NEET PG choice filling again and issue a fresh result for round 1."

The statement further said that candidates who were satisfied with the result, need not make any changes in their choice-filling process. Their old choices would be considered. However, candidates who wish to alter their choices can unfreeze them by giving 'consent' on the official MCC portal. MCC has advised candidates to make travel arrangements only after the declaration of the final result.

