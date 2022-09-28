NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates slam MCC over withdrawal of Round 1 provisional result

Representative image | PTI

New Delhi: On September 28, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced that the provisional allotment results for NEET PG (2022) counselling had been withdrawn. MCC has declared that it will reopen the NEET PG choice-filling period and release a new set of results for round 1 of counselling. On September 27, MCC announced the provisional seat allotment results for the NEET PG counselling for the MD, MS, Diploma, MDS, and DNB programmes on its official website, mcc.nic.in.

The MCC stated that because a few PG DNB institutes were not able to finish their address profile on the portal, their seats were not shown when candidates applied to 'State Filter' during the choice-filling process. As a result, the Committee restarted the choice-filling process today, September 28, at 5 pm.

Many candidates have taken to social media to express their anger over the move by MCC, with some highlighting the mental trauma that students have had to face with increasing uncertainty over NEET PG.

Here are some tweets by NEET PG candidates wherein they have called the decision, to withdraw round 1 provisional results, as a 'mockery'.

Some candidates have asked MCC officials to be fired over the decision.

Others have resorted to play with sarcasm in a way to take potshots at MCC's decision, citing the mental agony candidates have faced.

@Counseling_2022, a Twitter page, which posts various updates and information on NEET PG also called the incident 'highly shameful' and expressed suspicion over the reason for the withdrawal stated by MCC.

