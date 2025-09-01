HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025 Declared At hpbose.org; Direct Link Here

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025 Declared At hpbose.org | Canva

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025: The 2025 Class 10 and Class 12 Supplementary Results have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Those who took the Himachal Pradesh 10th and 12th compartment exam can visit hpbose.org to get their results.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025: Exam details

Class 10 Supplementary Exams

Dates: July 22 to July 29, 2025

Timing: 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM (single shift)

Class 12 Supplementary Exams

Dates: July 22 to July 28, 2025

Timing: 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM (single shift)

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025: Steps to check the result via SMS

Students can also check their HP Board Supplementary Result 2025 via SMS.

Type the message in this format: HP12 Roll_Number

- Example: HP12 206151051

Send the SMS to 5676750.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025: Steps to check the result

By doing these actions, candidates who took the Supply exam can view their results on the official website:

Step 1: Go to hpbose.org, HPBOSE's official website.

Step 2: Select the tabs for the examination and results.

Step 3: As needed, select the link for the HPBOSE Supplementary result 2025 for Class 10 or Class 12.

Step 4: Type in your login information.

Step 5: Send in and review the outcome.

Step 6: Save the site to your computer for later use.

Parents and students can visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh board for additional information.