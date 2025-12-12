 CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At 5 PM; Last Chance To Challenge At consortiumofnlus.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At 5 PM; Last Chance To Challenge At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At 5 PM; Last Chance To Challenge At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The CLAT 2026 answer key objection window closes today, December 12. Candidates can challenge the tentative key by 5 PM by paying the reduced fee of ₹500 per objection.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
IStock images

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection: The CLAT 2026 answer key objection window will conclude today, December 12, 2025, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities. Candidates may contest the CLAT tentative answer key 2026 by 5 PM today if they have discovered any errors but have not yet voiced objections. CNLUs must pay the INR 500 CLAT 2026 answer key challenge cost online. For students' convenience, the fees to raise objections have been lowered as of this session.

156 locations in 25 states, 93 cities, and Union Territories (UTs) administered the CLAT 2026 admission exam. Attendance for the postgraduate (PG) test was 92.45%, compared to 96.83% for the undergraduate (UG) test. 17,335 candidates registered for CLAT PG 2026, whereas 75,009 students applied for CLAT UG 2026.

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection: Steps to file the objection window

Step 1: Use your registered login information on the official portal to access your CLAT account.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Update: Kalyan–Taloja Line, Key Link To Navi Mumbai Airport, Crosses 100th U-Girder Milestone; Target Completion May 2028
Mumbai Metro Update: Kalyan–Taloja Line, Key Link To Navi Mumbai Airport, Crosses 100th U-Girder Milestone; Target Completion May 2028
ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Check Details Here
ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Check Details Here
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Urges Agri Graduates To Drive Nation-Building Through Digital Tech and AI for Developed India Vision
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Urges Agri Graduates To Drive Nation-Building Through Digital Tech and AI for Developed India Vision
India Installs 4.93 Crore Smart Meters; Government Highlights Major Push Toward Prepaid Power Efficiency
India Installs 4.93 Crore Smart Meters; Government Highlights Major Push Toward Prepaid Power Efficiency

Step 2: On the candidate dashboard, choose the "Submit Objections" option.

Step 3: Select the appropriate question booklet set and either "About the Question" or "About the Answer Key" as your objection type.

Step 4: Click "Submit Objection" after entering the question number and giving a thorough justification for the objection.

Step 5: Once all objections have been submitted, pay the updated charge of Rs 500 for each objection.

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection: Marking scheme

Candidates earn one mark for each right response, and 0.25 marks are subtracted for each wrong response, according to the marking method. After considering each candidate's objections, the consortium will compile the final results.

The finalised key will be used to create the CLAT 2026 results, which will direct admission to the 25 NLUs' UG and PG law programs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Check Details Here

ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Check Details Here

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Urges Agri Graduates To Drive Nation-Building Through Digital...

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Urges Agri Graduates To Drive Nation-Building Through Digital...

Reddit Challenges Australia’s New Social Media Age-Limit Law In High Court, Citing Free Speech...

Reddit Challenges Australia’s New Social Media Age-Limit Law In High Court, Citing Free Speech...

TNPSC Group VA Hall Ticket 2025 Out; Details Here

TNPSC Group VA Hall Ticket 2025 Out; Details Here

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At 5 PM; Last Chance To Challenge At...

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At 5 PM; Last Chance To Challenge At...