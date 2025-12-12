CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At 5 PM; Last Chance To Challenge At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

IStock images

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection: The CLAT 2026 answer key objection window will conclude today, December 12, 2025, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities. Candidates may contest the CLAT tentative answer key 2026 by 5 PM today if they have discovered any errors but have not yet voiced objections. CNLUs must pay the INR 500 CLAT 2026 answer key challenge cost online. For students' convenience, the fees to raise objections have been lowered as of this session.

156 locations in 25 states, 93 cities, and Union Territories (UTs) administered the CLAT 2026 admission exam. Attendance for the postgraduate (PG) test was 92.45%, compared to 96.83% for the undergraduate (UG) test. 17,335 candidates registered for CLAT PG 2026, whereas 75,009 students applied for CLAT UG 2026.

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection: Steps to file the objection window

Step 1: Use your registered login information on the official portal to access your CLAT account.

Step 2: On the candidate dashboard, choose the "Submit Objections" option.

Step 3: Select the appropriate question booklet set and either "About the Question" or "About the Answer Key" as your objection type.

Step 4: Click "Submit Objection" after entering the question number and giving a thorough justification for the objection.

Step 5: Once all objections have been submitted, pay the updated charge of Rs 500 for each objection.

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection: Marking scheme

Candidates earn one mark for each right response, and 0.25 marks are subtracted for each wrong response, according to the marking method. After considering each candidate's objections, the consortium will compile the final results.

The finalised key will be used to create the CLAT 2026 results, which will direct admission to the 25 NLUs' UG and PG law programs.