NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates express frustration on Twitter over seat matrix

Representational image |

NEET PG 2022 candidates on Twitter who are awaiting their Counselling sessions have expressed frustration on the seat matrix being not visible for hours on the official Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) site.

The seat matrix, which showcases the number of seats in medical colleges during counselling, is the distribution of seats decided by the participating institutes depending on their rank, score, and cut off. The institution selected by the individual will also be determined by the selections they made on their online NEET Counseling form.

Here are some tweets by NEET PG candidates on the matter

Some candidates have stated that though the seat matrix has been uploaded, "lots of confusion exists."

"EWS quota is there in the seat matrix. No sign of NMC bill implementation in AIQ 50% seats. What is going on? Why is there no clarification on anything?," said a tweet by a candidate.

