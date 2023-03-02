Mumbai: 'Stop Racism' campaign for Nagaland student-cum-YouTuber who was abused outside MU campus

Mumbai: Earlier FPJ had published a story about a young student from Nagaland, who is studying at Mumbai University facing racial abuses at the hand of some miscreants outside Mumbai University's Kalina campus.
In an update to the story some people have come in support of the Youtuber carrying placards of 'stop racism.'
The cases of racial discrimination against North-east people have not stopped yet. Though this isn’t the first time he has been a victim of such racial discrimination, he (Youtuber, Tiapong Tzudir) described this incident as one of the ‘harsh ones.’
According to the Morung Express, a Nagaland based Media portal, Tzudir said “cases of racial discrimination have not reduced; it’s just that we have normalised it by ignoring and no one is talking about it.”
There was a small campaign in support of Tzudir by his peers at college.
The Morung express twitted a post, "24 yr old Tiapong Tzudir became the latest victim of racial discrimination @TzudirTiapong is a well known You Tuber ‘Yatra Kid.’ Currently, he is doing his Masters in Sociology at University of Mumbai #StopRacism"
The post shared in microblogging shows pictures of people coming in support of the young lad.
