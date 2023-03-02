Nagaland YouTuber gets racially abused outside Mumbai University; shares video of incident

Mumbai: A student from Nagaland, who is studying at Mumbai University, shared videos of him facing racial abuse at the hand of some miscreants outside Mumbai University's Kalina campus, on Monday.

Tiapong Tzudir, who is also popular on YouTube as the 'Yatra Kid', can be seen calling out people who were calling him names outside the MU campus.

The individuals, who abused him, hid their faces in the video as Tiapong claimed that they called him racial slurs such as 'chinki, chinese'.

The entire ordeal was posted by Tiapong on Instagram, which has received over 28,000 likes and 600 comments.

According to a report by the Times of India, a group of five to seven people threw water balloons and hurled racial abuses, when he came out of the campus to get dinner.

IPC sections 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) have been registered against unknown persons, according to police officials.

According to TOI, Tiapong and his friends identified the attackers and called for a meeting with their parents but no one showed up.