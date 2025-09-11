 SSC CGL 2025 Exam To Begin Tomorrow; Commission Issues Strict Advisory On Malpractices
SSC CGL 2025 Exam: The SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I exam will commence tomorrow, September 12, across 129 cities with over 28 lakh candidates registered. The commission has assigned 93% of candidates exam centres based on their preferences, while others have been allotted nearby locations.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
SSC CGL 2025 Exam | Image: Canva

SSC CGL 2025 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will commence the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier-I from tomorrow, September 12. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode in 260 centres spread across 129 cities until September 26.

A record 28.14 lakh candidates have applied for the coveted exam this year. SSC states that 93 per cent of the candidates have been allocated the first three centres of choice, while the rest of them have been accommodated in other cities in close proximity, with the average distance from their hometown being around 168 km.

Zero-Tolerance Policy on Malpractices

Emphasising its position on providing transparent exams, SSC has cautioned aspirants against resorting to malpractices, referring to severe provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The Commission has also enumerated advanced monitoring systems being implemented this year.

Remote Control of Nodes: Advanced technology will identify any hacking or taking over of examination nodes.

Impersonation Checks: Aadhaar authentication, biometric identification, and facial recognition at entry and exit points will deter identity fraud.

Hall Misconduct: AI-based CCTV surveillance will detect attempts to swap chits or obtain unfair assistance during the exam.

SSC made it clear that the candidates who are found guilty will be subjected to cancellation of candidature, debarment from exams in the future, and potential legal proceedings under the PEA Act. Interestingly, when malpractice is found through electronic evidence, candidates will not be disrupted during the test to disturb others but their scores will be invalidated subsequently.

Advisory to Aspirants

The candidates have also been cautioned, especially about suspicious activity like writing down all answers on scribble sheets before trying questions, talking to others, or locking Aadhaar biometrics.

The Commission stressed fairness, transparency, and technology-based examinations while urging candidates to abide by rules strictly.

