 Tamil Nadu Education Department Issues Strict Guidelines To Prevent Caste-Based Discrimination In Schools
The move comes amid concerns over rising instances of caste-related violence among students in both schools and colleges. Justice K. Chandru’s one-man committee had earlier submitted a detailed report to address such issues, prompting the government to implement corrective measures.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Chennai: In a bid to curb caste-based discrimination within educational institutions, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has issued strict directives warning teachers of stern action if they promote caste or communal sentiments among students or within school premises.

As per the latest circular, Chief Education Officers (CEOs) across districts have been instructed to adopt measures that encourage equality, social justice, and unity among students.

The guidelines specifically mandate immediate intervention in cases where teachers are found to be advocating caste or communal bias. CEOs have been directed to investigate such complaints without delay and, if found valid, ensure the teacher’s transfer. A detailed report on such incidents must also be submitted to the department.

The circular further emphasises confidentiality while handling scholarship-related matters for students from marginalised communities.

Schools have been advised to call eligible students individually when collecting details or disbursing scholarships, and to avoid maintaining or displaying such records in the public domain.

To foster leadership qualities and teamwork among children, schools have also been instructed to implement the “Magizh Mutram” programme. This initiative aims to develop skills for coexistence and collective responsibility through structured school activities.

In addition, the department has reiterated the ban on mobile phones within school campuses. Any confiscated phones must be handed over to parents by the school head.

The circular also directs schools to continue “Araneri” classes based on the Thirukkural to instil values of discipline and morality among students.

To further safeguard student welfare, all schools are required to maintain “complaint boxes” outside their premises. These will serve as a confidential channel for students to report grievances, whether arising within school or at home, thereby ensuring timely support and intervention.

The School Education Department has made it clear that ensuring a discrimination-free environment and promoting inclusivity remain top priorities in Tamil Nadu’s education system.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

