Mumbai: MU declares TYBA semester 5 results; 12,530 students pass

Around 12,530 students have passed, as the much-awaited results of the Third Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) Undergraduate (UG) programme semester five were declared on Monday by the University of Mumbai (MU). The pass percentage of the winter semester five results of final year BA course is 94.51 per cent.

The winter semester five examinations of TYBA programme of the Humanities discipline were conducted in January 2021 via online mode. Out of 14,274 students who appeared for the winter semester TYBA examination, 12,530 have cleared the examination, leading to a pass percentage of 94.51. The result of this examination is published on the university website http://www.mumresults.in/.

Till date, MU has announced 92 results of the winter semester examinations. On Monday, the university announced four results, including TYBA semester five, TYBA semester five (7 grade points), Master of Arts (MA) Sociology semester three and Bachelor of Engineering (BE) electronics engineering course semester seven.

Due to a shift to online examinations, MU had directed affiliated degree colleges and universities to conduct winter semester examinations of Arts, Commerce and Science programmes by December 31, 2020, and complete the examinations of Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) professional courses by January 15, 2021.